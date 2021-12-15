Jethro dead: Cornish comedian dies after Covid battle

Jethro dead: Cornish comedian dies aged 73 after Covid battle.

Cornish comedian Geoffrey Rowe known to many as Jethro has lost his battle with Covid. He spent 50 years performing before retiring only 10 months ago.

Jethro’s spokesperson took to Facebook to announce the tragic news. Jethro died on Tuesday, December 14. His spokesperson commented: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro.

“Tragically Jethro passed away on 14th December 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

“Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much loved grandchildren.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve.

“We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him.”

Jethro retired earlier this year in February. Making the retirement announcement he said: “I think it’s time to hang up my mic.

“It’s been a hard decision but my memory has made it easier. A big thank you to everyone that has come to see me over 50 years.”

Many fans have taken to social media to express their loss. One fan wrote: “An absolute legend in the field of comedy has passed away today.”

