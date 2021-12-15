Italian fugitives caught on the Costa del Sol. The fugitives were caught in Fuengirola.

Officers from the Local Police became suspicious of two people in Fuengirola. The suspects used false documentation when approached by the police. Once turned over to the National Police it was discovered that the pair were wanted by the Italian authorities for drug trafficking.

Plainclothes officers from the Local Police in Fuengirola spotted two people acting suspiciously at a Costa del Sol shopping centre. The officers were patrolling in Fuengirola’s Miramar shopping centre when they became suspicious.

The officers followed the men around the shopping centre but the suspects noticed this and headed out to the car park to a Seat Leon. The officers swooped in and attempted to identify the two men. The suspects handed over identity cards, a driver’s license and even health cards. All the documents turned out to be forgeries though.

The men refused to give their real identities to the officers who then arrested them. They were then handed over to the National Police who discovered that they were wanted for drug trafficking in Italy.

