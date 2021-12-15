Heartbroken grandad of murdered baby takes his own life

Heartbroken grandad of a murdered baby takes his own life. Both the mother and her girlfriend were found guilty of the death of young Star Hobson.

Star’s grandad Andrew Smith was heartbroken by her death. He took his own life on his daughter’s birthday in June. He overdosed on pills after sending a birthday card to his daughter in prison. The card read: “You look after yourself and I’ll look after the baby.”

The courts have just found Star’s mum and her girlfriend guilty of the shocking death.

Speaking to The Sun Andrew’s father Frank commented: “He had a handprint on his window from the baby and never washed it off. He couldn’t handle it and so he did it on Frankie’s birthday.

“He sent her a card in prison and wrote, ‘You look after yourself and I’ll look after the baby’. It’s been devastating.

“When they found him, Star’s coat was at the side of him. My son did what he did and had 50 years of life, that baby had only a few months.”

He went on to add: “It’s hard to believe and I can’t take it in. It’s broken me. You put your trust in the authorities to do something and they let you down. I can see why people take the law into their own hands.

“Whatever Frankie gets she deserves.

“They’ve been called animals but not even animals do this to their own.”

Both Frankie and her girlfriend Savannah Brockhill were found guilty of the death of young Star Hobson. Star was only 16 months old when she died in West Yorkshire. Mum Frankie was convicted of causing or allowing the death of young Star and her partner was convicted of murder.

