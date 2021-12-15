German police raids on Covid extremists over Premier death threats

Police have conducted raids in Germany’s eastern state of Saxony after Premier Michael Kretschmer received death threats for backing Coronavirus measures. The officers searched several properties in the state capital Dresden and nearby Heidenau after Covid extremists were discovered to be organising violent attacks.

The far-right activists are suspected of plotting violence with crossbows or other “piercing weapons”, as reported by BBC News. This has occurred after Mr Kretschmer rescinded his statement from last year warning people of Covid “hysteria” and has now gone on to back strict Coronavirus measures.

The state of Saxony has the lowest vaccination take-up of all of Germany. The police in the state released information about the raids and said security forces, including the special Soko Rex anti-extremist unit, were raiding a number of locations following a German TV documentary drawing attention to the death threats last week.

The Frontal programme went undercover to expose the Covid extremists after they found them communicating on the Telegram messaging app. The Dresden Online Networking group consisted of around 100 people who would message daily and sometimes meet up in parks. In one conversation recorded by the programme, a man spoke of being “armed and ready.”

Police have reported that they have uncovered plans to kill the state premier as well as other politicians. Mr Kretschmer, a member of the centre-right Christian Democrats, said: “People in public office should have no fear of speaking their mind and doing their job”. He was initially resistant to Covid measures until Saxony became one of the worst-hit states in Germany. Only their neighbours Thuringia has a higher rate of cases currently.

Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has back mandatory vaccines for all adults in Germany early in 2022, and the country is adjusting to the new restrictions currently being enforced. There have been several protests against the new, tighter restrictions, and threats of “bloody resistance” again the vaccine mandate have been made by Covid extremists.

