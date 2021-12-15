Free man: OJ Simpson granted early release from parole.

OJ SIMPSON is a “completely free man now” after being granted early release from parole.

74-year-old Simpson, who was acquitted by a jury in 1995 of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, was granted good behaviour credits and discharged from parole effective December 1.

The former NFL star was convicted in 2008 of robbery and kidnapping in a dispute over sports memorabilia at a Las Vegas casino-hotel. Simpson insisted he only wanted to retrieve personal mementoes and items stolen from him following his acquittal in 1995.

Kim Yoko Smith, a spokeswoman for the state police, said that as of December 1, Mr Simpson “was granted his full freedom after four years of supervised release.”

“The board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served,” Nevada state police said on Tuesday, December 14.

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” said Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s lawyer in Las Vegas.

Mr Simpson was put on parole after he was discharged from prison in October 2017 for a 2007 Las Vegas kidnapping and robbery case. He had served nine years of his 33-year sentence and was released in 2017 after a vote by the parole board.

