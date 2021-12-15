First casualty of alleged Downing St Xmas party as top Tory quits



Ex-candidate for Mayor of London, Shaun Bailey, today, Tuesday, December 14, became the first casualty of the allegations surrounding a Christmas party having taken place at Downing Street last December.

“Shaun Bailey AM, has today stood aside as Chairman of the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee”, said a Conservative spokesman from the Greater London Assembly.

They continued, “He does not want an unauthorised social gathering involving some former members of the London mayoral campaign team last December to distract from the Committee’s important work holding the Mayor of London to account”.

Adding, “He will continue to speak up for Londoners who no longer feel safe in our city and push for a strategy to tackle the disproportionate level of crime in London’s black community”.

Last Wednesday 8, the Tory party admitted that an event had taken place last year, on December 10, inside the party’s Westminster HQ. It was a party to celebrate Mr Bailey’s then-mayoral campaign, but, was against Covid rules.

Despite the Tier 2 restrictions barring indoor socialising, that were in force at the time, it was revealed that Downing Street staff had joined the celebrations. It is believed that four members of Mr Bailey’s staff have since been disciplined.

As reported by MyLondon, after a week of intense demands for him to quit, Mr Bailey finally bowed to pressure this afternoon, and resigned as chair of the London Assembly’s policing and crime committee.

City Hall Conservative leader Susan Hall will now apparently chair Wednesday’s police and crime committee meeting, which Mr Bailey was scheduled to attend.

Labour’s London Assembly policing lead, Unmesh Desai AM, responding to the resignation, commented, “Shaun Bailey still has to answer questions put to him by the Labour group”. They had previously asked him to name those who had attended the party, and whether he had personally received and gifts, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

