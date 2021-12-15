The campaign to vaccinate nearly 3.3 million children between five and 11 years of age began this Wednesday, December 15. According to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias there has been an extraordinary response to vaccinating children.

Every region has set up vaccination centres and pavilions across all areas, with five communities opting to set them up in schools. Although it is too early for the numbers of children vaccinated to be known, it is understood that the take up has been very good.

The response to vaccinating children is good news with the Inter-territorial Council due to meet again to discussion the transmission rate of the virus and the next steps. The government is keen to stop the increase in cases before Christmas and are urging those who are eligible for a booster shot to get one.

The accumulated incidence rate although lower than some of Spain’s northern neighbours, rose 31 points to 412 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Tuesday, December 14th. The number of infections rose to 26,136 infections and 58 deaths were recorded.

The government has noted its concern over the increase with the country headed into a high risk situation, that may require more restrictive measures to combat the spread. The extraordinary response to vaccinating children may go some way in helping to stop the virus spread.

