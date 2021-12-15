Es Trenc Restaurant will be demolished

Built within the dune system of what is now the Es Trenc Nature Park, the restaurant is to be demolished. The new management plan for the park seeks to return the dunes back to their original state, which means the removal of all manmade objects such as the restaurant.

This was confirmed by Llorenç Mas, Director General for Natural Spaces in the Balearic government, who says that conserving the dunes system is essential to protect the beach. Therefore, all building within the protection zone must go.

Originally marketed as being in the “middle of paradise”, the building is situated close to the waterline and enjoys fantastic sea views. Originally it operated under a concession from the Costas Authority, which the Mas explains the government will wait for it to expire before demolition will begin.

The cost of demolition will fall to the owners of the building as will the costs of returning the area to its natural state. If the work is not undertaken by the owners then the work will be undertaken by the government and the costs passed on.

It is not known exactly when the demolition will begin.