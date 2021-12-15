Driver rams Guardia Civil patrol to help drug-laden van escape in Spain’s Guadix.

Officers from the Guardia Civil were carrying out an operation to catch illegal drug traffickers. During the operation, they seized a van carrying nearly 271 kilos of hashish. The van driver had tried to flee from officers on the A-92N when a “shuttle car” rammed the Guardia Civil patrol vehicle to help the van escape.

When the driver of the shuttle vehicle was arrested he was found to be a 37-year-old Moroccan national. He had been living in Alicante’s Torrevieja. The man was arrested for multiple crimes including assaulting police officers and an offence against road safety for reckless driving.

The van driver was able to flee from the officers but was later tracked down.

On December 11, a patrol vehicle saw a van driver talking on his mobile phone while heading towards Puerto Lumbreras. The officers decided to pull the van over but he attempted to flee.

The chase headed towards Guadix but when the patrol vehicle was close to catching the van a high-end car rammed the Guardia Civil patrol vehicle multiple times to allow the van to escape. The car driver then tried to flee but was soon intercepted and arrested.

The van was later discovered abandoned near the town of Zújar. The van driver had fled but had left it filled with burlap bales with just under 271 kilos of hashish inside them.

