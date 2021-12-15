Disney World: Fire breaks out at Magic Kingdom theme park



Fire crews have been deployed to Walt Disney World in Orlando Florida at around 6:24pm local time, on Tuesday, December 14. Thousands of visitors stood and watched as a team of emergency vehicles made their way along Main Street USA, toward Liberty Square.

They were heading in the direction of Cinderella Castle, with witnesses reporting they had seen smoke coming out of the left-hand side of the iconic Magic Kingdom theme park attraction. As you enter the theme park, the Castle is one of the main focal points that you observe.

Visitors were forced to step out of the way to allow fire engines, with an ambulance behind them, to pass through the large crowds. Social media was alive with videos and images of the incident.

A tweet from The Coaster Crew read, “This is definitely something we have never seen in all our years of visiting The Magic Kingdom”. In various videos uploaded to Twitter, sirens from the emergency vehicles can be heard loud and clear. Some visitors even thought they were maybe part of a performance. “Is this the new show?”, they are heard saying.

According to one user, cast members from the park were helping to clear visitors out of the way as the fire trucks made their entrance. There is an active fire call at the Magic Kingdom, cast members are pointing guests off the walkway”, she posted online, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

There is no news of injuries to members of the public, and we will try to keep you informed as more information becomes available.

Something you don’t see often — Emergency crews driving down Main Street USA at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. I’m told there was a small kitchen fire at Cinderella’s Castle. Via Melanie Evans pic.twitter.com/CdMs417luv

— Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) December 15, 2021

