Disney World: Fire breaks out at Magic Kingdom theme park

By
Chris King
-
0
Disney World: Fire breaks out at Magic Kingdom theme park
Disney World: Fire breaks out at Magic Kingdom theme park.

Disney World: Fire breaks out at Magic Kingdom theme park

Fire crews have been deployed to Walt Disney World in Orlando Florida at around 6:24pm local time, on Tuesday, December 14. Thousands of visitors stood and watched as a team of emergency vehicles made their way along Main Street USA, toward Liberty Square.

They were heading in the direction of Cinderella Castle, with witnesses reporting they had seen smoke coming out of the left-hand side of the iconic Magic Kingdom theme park attraction. As you enter the theme park, the Castle is one of the main focal points that you observe.

Visitors were forced to step out of the way to allow fire engines, with an ambulance behind them, to pass through the large crowds. Social media was alive with videos and images of the incident.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A tweet from The Coaster Crew read, “This is definitely something we have never seen in all our years of visiting The Magic Kingdom”. In various videos uploaded to Twitter, sirens from the emergency vehicles can be heard loud and clear. Some visitors even thought they were maybe part of a performance. “Is this the new show?”, they are heard saying.

According to one user, cast members from the park were helping to clear visitors out of the way as the fire trucks made their entrance. There is an active fire call at the Magic Kingdom, cast members are pointing guests off the walkway”, she posted online, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

There is no news of injuries to members of the public, and we will try to keep you informed as more information becomes available.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here