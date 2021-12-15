Covid passports in Andalucia step closer after significant endorsement

Andalucia: Covid passports for hospitality and nightlife step closer after significant endorsement.

THE use of Covid passports for hospitality and nightlife in Andalucia has taken a step closer today (December 15) after a significant endorsement was given for the proposed idea.

The Superior Prosecutor’s Office of Andalucia has shown its support for the implementation of the COVID passport proposed by the Junta de Andalucía which would be required to access hospitality and nightlife establishments.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Jesús García Calderón, from the Superior Prosecutor’s Office, said the proposed order “has sufficient legal authorisation and is proportionate to the complex health risk situation in which we still find ourselves due to the covid-19 pandemic.”

A letter of endorsement will now be sent to the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA) for the order to be ratified.

Jesús García Calderón continued: “taking into account the active duty to guarantee public health, which is the responsibility of the public powers and all residents, especially in the most advanced stages of the massive vaccination process and in the face of the appearance of new strains of the virus, the order should be ratified.”

If agreed, the COVID-19 passport would have to be shown in order to access the interior space of hospitality, leisure and recreation establishments.

The prosecutor noted that “for the Junta de Andalucía, the requested measure – the covid passport for hotels and nightlife – is a basic and effective element of prevention in the fight against this pandemic,” the prosecutor added.

The proposed measures will follow measures already set out to access residences and hospitals – which was approved on December 7.

Those measures state that in order to access the facility, you must have one of the three following options: the Covid certificate, a PCR test carried out in the last 72 hours, or an antigen test carried out in the last 48 hours.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.