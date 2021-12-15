Brits ‘stuck’ in Tenerife after La Palma volcano spews toxic fumes and ash.

The Cumbre Viejo volcano on La Palma began spewing ash and toxic gases on Monday. This led to Brits being stuck in Tenerife when their flights were cancelled by Jet2.

The toxic gases led to around 30,000 people on La Palma having to remain indoors for their own safety. Tenerife is about 150 miles away from La Palma but this did not stop flights from being affected.

One Jet2 passenger took to Twitter and commented: “All fun and games here at Tenerife South Airport,”

“No flights to the UK today due to the latest volcanic eruption on La Palma.

“Volcanic ash meant no Jet2 flights could travel from the UK therefore no return flights for us.”

Another holidaymaker had their flights cancelled and said: “To anyone else stuck in Tenerife today due to @Jet2tweets flight cancellations due to the volcanic ash cloud, we are all being taken to a hotel for the night.”

Jet2holidays apologised to customers and said: “We are sorry to tell you that due to the recent volcanic activity on La Palma Island in the Canaries, your flight today has been delayed.

“Please do not travel to the airport. We are working on the situation and we will update you as soon as we can.”

On Monday, December 13, sulphur dioxide levels on La Palma soared according to the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies of the Canary Islands government. Residents were requested to remain inside for their own safety, according to Efe.

La Palma residents close to the Cumbre Vieja volcano have been suffering from poor air quality and toxic gases. The Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso, and Tazacorte areas were affected worst affected.

