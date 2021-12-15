Brit gran to spend Christmas ‘licking whipped cream’ off Egyptian toyboy lover.

Iris Jones, 82, is living the life of her dreams after marrying her 36-year-old Egyptian toyboy. The couple is finally together in the UK after Mohamed’s visa was granted earlier this year.

Iris has revealed details over how the pair plan to spend Christmas this year. Speaking to Closer Magazine Iris commented: “On Christmas Day, Mohamed and I will just stay in bed.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The happy couple “already have everything they want” so have no plans to shower each other with gifts this year.

Iris said: “We’ll have cheese on toast followed by mince pies and whipped cream, which I’ll eat off his body – I’ve never done that before.

“We’ll take a break to watch The Queen’s speech but other than that, you’ll find us between the sheets.”

The couple has faced much controversy over their relationship. Mohamed previously commented on how people have questioned his motives for being with Iris.

“I can’t explain. We have very high pressure. I can’t explain. Some people attack us. Why?,” said Mohamed.

“I am working… I have business administration. I’m not with Iris because I need something…. I am a rich man, I have a bungalow in Cairo.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.