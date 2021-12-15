UK records highest daily Covid cases since start of pandemic

The UK has recorded the highest daily Covid cases since the start of the pandemic.

Today, December 15, the UK has confirmed 78,610 new Covid cases – the highest daily cases since the pandemic started.

It has broken the previous record set in January this year (68,053) by over 10,000.

This is a staggeringly high increase of nearly 20,000 from just one day ago, when 59,610 positive cases were recorded.

Figures reveal there were 165 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive result.

24,732,162 people have now had their booster vaccination or their third dose and 51,332,920 have received at least a first dose.

In the next few minutes, Boris Johnson is due to give a press conference to update the country on the pandemic.

This comes after he addressed the UK on television on Sunday, warning of a “tidal wave” of Omicron cases ahead.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said of restrictions: “We keep the whole situation under review. It is fast-moving, I think people understand that.”

“The case numbers are still sadly rising rapidly, we have been very open about how quickly this new variant spreads, we have seen it double in terms of infections every two to three days across the country.”

“In London, now, for example, it is our understanding that it is 60 per cent of all cases already.”