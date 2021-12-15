Breaking: TSJA ratifies Covid passports in Ceuta.

Breaking: TSJA ratifies Covid passports for health centres, pubs, clubs and restaurants in Ceuta.

The High Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA), based in Seville, has ratified the urgent health measures contained within the Decree of the Minister of Health for the City of Ceuta – meaning that people must present a COVID passport to gain access to inpatient health centres, residential social and health care centres, hotel and catering establishments and nightlife establishments with a capacity of 50 people or more.

The order will be effective until January 7, 2022, however, it “may be extended if the current high number of COVID cases remains the same or increases”.

According to the TSJA, the measures “are justified for reasons of public health and the need to prevent the spread of the existing pandemic,” and meet the “necessity, suitability and proportionality” of the situation.

The order highlights that “this action is motivated by the data on the evolution and current situation of the pandemic in Ceuta.”