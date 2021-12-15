Breaking: One dead and many unaccounted for at arson attack in Reading.

BREAKING NEWS – One person has been left dead and many are unaccounted for at an arson attack this hour in Reading, UK.

Local emergency services are currently at the scene of a large fire at a property in Grovelands Road, Reading on Wednesday, December 15.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thames Valley Police officers, as well as the fire and ambulance services, are at the site where sadly, one person has died, and a number of others are unaccounted for.

Officers have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of arson and murder and he is in custody at this time.

According to Thames Valley Police, “the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.”

Road closures are in place, and people are asked to avoid the area at this time.

“If you have any concerns, for loved ones, please try and contact them in the first instance. A dedicated number is being set up for this, and details will follow very shortly,” a police statement reads.

A tweet from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service reads: “We are still at the scene of a significant incident in the Grovelands Road area of Reading.

“A number of fire appliances are attending and roads in the area are congested.”

We are still at the scene of a significant incident in the Grovelands Road area of Reading. A number of fire appliances are attending and roads in the area are congested. All media enquiries should be directed to Thames Valley Police — Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@RBFRSofficial) December 15, 2021

This is a developing news story, please come back or refresh this page to read updated information.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.