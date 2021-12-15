Breaking: Hundreds trapped by fire at Hong Kong World Trade Centre. Over 300 people are reportedly trapped on the roof due to the fire.

The shocking fire broke out at the 38 storey Hong Kong World Trade Centre. So far 8 people have been injured but no deaths have occurred.

Rescue operations are underway and so far 160 people have been rescued. Rescuers managed to save people from the fifth floor in an open-air space.

The injured people have been rushed to hospital mainly suffering from smoke inhalation. According to police, the fire broke out in a machine room. Scaffolding on the building then caught fire.

Ernest Chan luckily made it out of the blaze. Speaking to the South China Morning Post he explained: “Initially we were walking down but at around the 17th floor we heard that there’s heavy smoke, so we decided to head to the roof instead

“But we waited for too long and the visibility seemed clear, so we walked down again.

“If we didn’t make this call we would still be waiting upstairs.”

