BBC producer in court for possessing child abuse pornography

A former BBC producer appeared in court on December 14 on charges of possessing child abuse pornography. The man who was arrested in appeared in Kingston Crown Court where he denied all allegations.

Victor Mellany, 76, who had previously worked on Panorama and Question Time was arrested in a 7am raid following accusations that he been downloading hundreds of images and videos of children being sexually exploited.

Mellany denied the allegations claiming that he had downloaded many images and videos but that he did not know they contained pornography.

Speaking to jurors, Mellany said he had an addiction to pornography and had been downloading large blocks of videos and images for nearly 30 years, storing these on his computers and across several hard drives.

The raid was carried out at Mellany’s home and a second property by National Crime Agency Officers. It is understood his wife opened the door to officers with Melleney appearing moments later in his gown, and in his pocket a hard drive containing over 800 images.

Under cross-examination Mellany said he had cut and pasted thousands of terms over the years, but that he did not always know what the term or phrase meant. Despite the denials police accuse him of using peer-to-peer technology to receive and share images.

The case is still continuing in the courts.

The case with the BBC producer in court charged for possesion of child abuse pornography is a stark reminder of the issue. If you are a victim of or want to report child sexual abuse in the UK report the crime online or call 101. Here in Spain call 112 or contact the local authorities vía the Alertcops app.

