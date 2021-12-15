Andalucia still suffering a drought despite the rainfall



According to data revealed this Tuesday, December 14, from the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Andalucia is still suffering from a drought. Despite the rainfall last week, the region’s reservoirs are at a low level.

In a trend that has continued since November, the water reserve in the set of reservoirs in Andalusia has fallen by nine cubic hectometres of water (0.05%) in the last week. A total of 3,156 cubic hectometres remains, out of a possible total capacity of 11,167 cubic hectometres, This is just 28.26 per cent of their capacity.

The level of water in the Guadalquivir basin reservoir currently stands at 26.53 per cent capacity. A total of 2,152 cubic hectometres, having gained only six cubic hectometres after the rain that fell last week.

Those of the Andalucian Mediterranean Basin reportedly continue to show a downward trend. There, they have decreased to 33.20 per cent capacity, with a current total of 378 cubic hectometres, seven less, even after the rains.

These are the two main reservoir systems in Andalucia. The others are located in Tinto, Odiel, Piedras in Huelva, and Guadalete-Barbate in Cadiz. Huelva‘s reservoirs have 147 cubic hectometres, 64.19 per cent of their capacity, with one hectometre more, while those in Cadiz, contain 479, down by one, and stand at 29.01 per cent capacity.

In the year-on-year comparison, the reservoirs as a whole contain 6.41 per cent less water than on the same dates last year, when they accounted for 3,156 cubic hectometres, 28.26 per cent of their total capacity, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

