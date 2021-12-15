After 3 tense months La Palma volcano eruption could be over

After 3 tense months the La Palma volcano eruption could be over.

La Palma residents are finally daring to hope that the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruptions could be over. Residents have survived a staggering number of earthquakes along with three months of molten lava and ash plumes. Earlier this week toxic gases meant that residents had to be confined to their houses for their own safety. Brit tourists in Tenerife also saw their flights cancelled due to ash and toxic gases.

On Monday evening, December 13, the volcano fell silent. According to experts, more than 36 hours have passed with little seismic activity. This suggests that the volcano may have finally worn itself out.

Scientists though have not ruled out the possibility of volcanic eruptions starting again. However, they believe this is unlikely.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on September 19 and many people had to be evacuated as their homes were devoured by lava. The Canary Islands government has confirmed that: “volcanic activity has fallen to almost nothing.”

Speaking to The Associated Press geology expert Valentin Troll commented: “We cannot be 100% sure, as the volcano has been playing a few tricks over the last weeks.”

The co-author of a geology study of the Canary Islands added: “But many parameters have now subsided, and I think the volcano is indeed in decline now.”

