Wrestling: Tributes flood social media after former TNA and ROH star Jimmy Rave dies aged 39.

TRIBUTES flood social media after former TNA and ROH wrestling star Jimmy Rave dies aged 39 following a long struggle with addiction and a triple amputation.

Rave, real name James Michael Guffey, lost his legs and an arm to amputation and “struggled with drug addiction for many years,” but was loved within the pro-wrestling industry.

Following the news, TNA/ IMPACT Wrestling paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Guffey, otherwise known as Jimmy Rave. We offer our sincere condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. Rave made his IMPACT debut in 2002 during The Asylum Years & became a mainstay of the X-Division.”

AEW wrote: “AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Jimmy Rave. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

Popular wrestler Eddie Kingston said: “I hope you find peace Jimmy. I know it was hard my man, you are a great dude to me always and hugged me so hard last time I saw you. A mind for this sport that very few had. R.I.P. Jimmy Rave”

I hope you find peace Jimmy. I know it was hard my man, you are a great dude to me always and hugged me so hard last time I saw you. A mind for the this sport that very few had.

Former WWE legend Matt Hardy shared his thoughts: “I wasn’t close with Jimmy Rave, but I was able to work with him on a few occasions. He was a kind, bright, talented young man. I’m very sad to hear about his death, especially considering he was so young & had a wife & children. I hope your soul finds peace, Jimmy.”

ROH wrote: “Ring of Honor is saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Rave (James Guffey) and extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

Rave was a mainstay in ROH from 2003 to 2007. He returned to ROH in 2009 and also made appearances in 2011 and 2013. Rave was a member of ROH factions The Embassy and S.C.U.M.

He also wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA and numerous independent promotions. Rave competed in NJPW’s prestigious Best of the Super Juniors in 2008.

Last week (December 8), WWE legend Blackjack Lanza passed away at the age of 86.

