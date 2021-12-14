Valencian healthcare allows parents to accompany kids during vaccination

Valencian healthcare will allow parents to accompany their kids during vaccination



In a statement issued on Monday, December 13, the Valencian Community healthcare authorities announced that parents will be allowed to accompany their children during vaccinations. Children’s coronavirus jabs will start to be administered in the educational centres of the community from this Wednesday 15.

Health explained that “After listening to the different agents of the educational community, and in a coordinated manner between the Health and Education Ministries, this option has been determined to facilitate the vaccination process of children between 5 and 11 years in educational centres”.

They assured that “taking care of their emotional accompaniment”, parents will be allowed in, if the families consider it necessary. As a result, a member of each child’s family may accompany them at the time of vaccination.

“It is very important that crowds are avoided at all times”, they stressed in the statement. For this reason, family members who decide to accompany their kids must follow a series of guidelines. This is in order to comply with the necessary safety and hygiene measures in educational centres.

Only one family member per child will be allowed to enter, and the accompaniment will be carried out “exclusively” at the time of vaccination. This family member must be on the premises at the time and place allocated by the centre.

Immediately after the vaccination, the family member must leave the premises again, in order to spend as short a time as possible in the facility. This is because currently, parents can not enter educational centres, except for tasks related to parents’ associations.

Security measures must be followed at all times, and hygiene measures established by the centre, such as the use of the mask and the maintenance of interpersonal distance must be guaranteed and respected at all times. “It will not be possible to interact with bubble groups, other than the child’s own”, the statement clarified, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

