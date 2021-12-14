UK Gov set to reform Human Rights Act. The Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has announced that the act will be reformed.

A three-month consultation process is set to begin. The reforms aim to deter false human rights claims while strengthening the public’s confidence in the system.

The UK is still committed to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) but the reform will see UK legislation alter the balance between individuals’ rights and responsibilities and those of wider public interest.

Changes being put forward would allow Parliament to be the ultimate decision-maker on laws that affect people in the UK. The reforms would also give the government more power to decide how to interpret rulings from the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

According to the government, the reforms will: “restore a common-sense approach in vital areas such the UK’s ability to deport foreign criminals, like drug dealers and terrorists, who too often exploit human rights laws to avoid deportation.

“The proposals achieve this by restricting the rights available to those subject to deportation orders, strengthening the existing legal framework, or limiting the grounds on which a deportation decision can be overturned. This – alongside wider Home Office in its New Plan for Immigration – will reduce pull factors to the UK being exploited by people smugglers facilitating dangerous small boat crossings.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice, Dominic Raab commented: “Our plans for a Bill of Rights will strengthen typically British rights like freedom of speech and trial by jury, while preventing abuses of the system and adding a healthy dose of common sense.”

