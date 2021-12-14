TSJA confirms receipt of Junta request for Covid passports in nightlife



According to sources in Granada from the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), late this morning, Tuesday, December 14, they received the request from the Junta de Andalucia for judicial authorisation to establish the Covid passport as mandatory to access establishments of hospitality and nightlife.

Once it is endorsed by the Andalucian Justice, the implementation will be immediate. Covid passports are already in force to enter health and social health centres, after being implemented last December 7.

After the face-to-face meeting of the expert committee that advises the Andalusian Government on the evolution of the pandemic, the decision was adopted on December 9. Under the chairmanship of Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families, the committee met in person at the Palacio de San Telmo, in Sevilla.

The reason for the delay in receiving the application, is being blamed – according to legal sources – on a computer error in the legal notification system, LexNet.

If approved by the TSJA, the Covid passport will be required to enter all hospitality and nightlife venues of the community, until at least January 15. Anybody without a passport can present either a certificate of recovery, a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours, or an antigen test within 48 hours, both carried out by an authorised centre. These measures have already been implemented in nine other Spanish communities, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

