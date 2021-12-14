Toxic Gas: La Palma residents in lockdown

Toxic Gas: La Palma residents are in lockdown as sulphur dioxide levels soar.

According to the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies of the Canary Islands government, sulphur dioxide levels soared on Monday leading to residents being asked to remain inside for their own safety, according to Efe.

La Palma residents close to the Cumbre Vieja volcano are suffering from poor air quality and toxic gases. The toxic gases have affected the Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso, and Tazacorte areas.

Sulphur dioxide levels hit more than 750 micrograms per cubic metre on Monday morning at the El Paso station. The toxic gases led the authorities to declare a level 2 Emergency. This placed local residents in lockdown until further notice.

Residents were asked to stay inside with windows and doors closed. They were also asked to close the blinds and tape up air vents. On Monday, La Palma was hit by another four earthquakes according to the National Geographic Institute (NGI). The biggest quake hit in Fuencaliente with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale.

