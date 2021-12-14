Spanish football: Real Betis fans litter the pitch with stuffed animals.

SPANISH FOOTBALL – Real Betis fans litter the pitch with thousands of stuffed animals during their game over the weekend.

The incredible scenes were captured during the game between Real Betis and Real Sociedad – a game that Betis won 4-0 – thanks to two goals from Álex Moreno, and one from Juanmi and Nabil Fekir.

The heart-warming annual tradition sees fans throw stuffed animals and toys onto the pitch of the 60,720-seater Estadio Benito Villamarín to make sure disadvantaged children don’t go without a gift at Christmas.

After the referee whistled for half-time, the ground’s PA system gave the countdown and around 19,000 stuffed animals and toys were thrown onto the green-and-white grass – leaving a colourful image on the pitch.

The half-time spectacle is seen as a sign of solidarity between the Real Betis fans and the community.

The donations, which can be no bigger than 35cm with have no batteries included, were quickly collected up by stewards before the second half began.

This is the third year that the Spanish football club has held this Christmas tradition. In the first year, 16,000 stuffed animals and toys were collected and in the second, 17,500 were collected.

This year, Real Betis fans have now made it possible for another 1,500 children to enjoy the Three Kings Day.

Over the next few weeks and months, the club – through the Real Betis Balompié Foundation – will deliver the toys to different children’s associations, both nationally and internationally.

Among the recipients will be children a part of the Spanish Commission for Refugee Care.

One of the best traditions in world football bravo Real Betis.

All toys are collected and donated to charity.

pic.twitter.com/4GoVbuBrHp — Peter Clennell (@ClennellPeter) December 12, 2021

For more Spanish football news, please click the link.

