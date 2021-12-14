Spain to consider extending booster jab rollout to people aged between 50 and 59 years old.

At the moment Spain is offering booster jabs to people aged over 60 years old. The booster jab inoculation is progressing unevenly across the autonomous communities. Galicia is steaming ahead and has called for the age group for booster shots to be lowered.

On Monday, December 13, Galicia called on the Public Health Commission to lower the age range for booster jabs to people aged over 50 years old.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The issue would need to be recommended by the vaccines committee first before being discussed by the directors of public health. According to sources in the vaccines committee, at the moment dropping the age limit is not on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, but it could be added as it is already being discussed elsewhere.

The Galician Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña has confirmed that in Galicia they are about to finish giving booster jabs to the population who are over 60 years old.

The Ministry of Health had set the autonomous communities a target of vaccinating everyone over 60 years old with a booster jab before Christmas. These people are considered to be the most vulnerable to the virus. According to García Comesaña, Galicia will reach this target well before Christmas.

He commented: “We are going to propose that once the 60-year age group is over, we have to continue below it. To continue advancing since there are mass vaccination centres.” He went on to point out that the Galician community also has “sufficient doses” to extend the booster jab campaign.

As reported by 20 minutes: “Late on Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Health offered for the first time data on how the administration of third doses is going among the over-60s, also differentiating between the over-70s and the 60-69 age group. The national figures are lower than those for Galicia and other regions and indicate that, 11 days before Christmas Eve, 40.4% of the over-60s have not yet received their third dose.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.