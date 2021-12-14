Spain set to Introduce Digital Nomad Visa

Spain is set to introduce a Digital Nomad Visa. Spain hopes to attract digital nomads to the country and help them “set up in Spain”.

Spain has approved new measures for digital nomads in draft form. The proposal will now be sent to the Spanish Parliament for approval. According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, a digital nomad visa will attract people from other countries to Spain and allow them to work remotely while contributing economically to the country.

Under the new scheme, digital nomads would be able to work remotely in Spain for up to 6 months. This would apply to residents in non-European Economic Area (EEA) countries as well as people from countries in the Schengen Zone. EU passport holders will also be able to apply for the scheme.

Economic Minister Nadia Calvino commented on the scheme and said that it has been created to: “attract and retain international and national talents by helping remote workers, and digital nomads set up in Spain.”

The Minister pointed out that registration fees will not be needed and that new companies will be able to be easily created. She stated: “Startups are the foundation of the new digital economy; they generate highly skilled jobs and have high growth potential.”

Other European countries also offer digital nomad visas that allow people to easily work abroad.

