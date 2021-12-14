Ryanair set to offer customers embedded travel insurance

Ryanair is set to offer customers embedded travel insurance in the UK.

Low-cost airline Ryanair has partnered with Cover Genius to offer customers in the UK embedded travel protection. Cover Genius is a leading insurtech for embedded insurance.

Ryanair customers will soon be able to easily purchase a selection of protection products when they book their flights.

Greg O’Gorman Ryanair’s Director of Ancillary Revenue commented on the new partnership. He explained: “We are delighted to partner with Cover Genius to offer our growing network of customers an even more convenient and comprehensive suite of travel insurance options. Customers can now avail of tailored protection packages that are specially curated for each itinerary, regardless of their location or language, to give them peace of mind as they travel with Ryanair, Europe’s no.1 airline.”

Peter Smith VP of Strategic Partnerships for Cover Genius commented on the need for travel insurance, especially during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Smith said: “Since the start of COVID-19, our network of travel partners have seen a 647% increase in attach rates, showcasing the accelerated need for protection,”

“In today’s environment, the nation’s leading digital and digitally-enabled companies — whether airlines, OTAs, cruise lines or even banks and fintechs — need to lean on insurtechs for tailored protection suitable for their customers, rather than relying on traditional insurers and legacy systems to administer protection to their customers in their time of need.”

He went on to add: “As customers expect a digital-first experience, now is the time for major European brands to step up and protect their customers with embedded, hyper-relevant products that reduce friction and are fit for a future where customers increasingly want their protection to come from their favorite brands.”

