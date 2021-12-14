Prince Andrew asks judge to keep evidence secret in Jeffrey Epstein “sex slave” case.

A LEGAL representative of Prince Andrew asks the judge to keep evidence secret in the Jeffrey Epstein “sex slave” case. The Duke of York is accused of sexually abusing Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was underage.

38-year-old Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged “sex slaves”, claims that the British royal forcibly had sex with her when she was 17 at Epstein’s New York mansion and in the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of trafficking underage girls for sex.

According to The Times, the duke’s lawyer Andrew Brettler requested that US District Judge Lewis Kaplan keep Andrew’s response to some of Giuffre’s claims “sealed”.

The 61-year-olds lawyers have also asked a judge to dismiss the sex abuse complaint after arguing that the New York law under which she has sued him is “unconstitutional”.

According to reports, Andrew cast doubt on whether the New York Child Victims Act was a “reasonable measure to address injustice” in a court filing on Monday, December 13.

Virginia Giuffre, one of many accusers of the late Jeffrey Epstein, used the law to file a sexual-assault claim against Prince Andrew. However, the Prince argued that the age of consent in New York is 17 meaning that the complaint should be thrown out.

“The issue of consent is unsettled with regard to those — like Giuffre — who were between the ages of 17 and 18,” the filing said.

Andrew has actively denied any wrongdoing and has accused Giuffre of seeking “another payday” in what he sees as her effort to make money off her association with Epstein, according to The Times.

