Popular Spanish actress Verónica Forqué takes her own life.

POPULAR Spanish actress Verónica Forqué, who recently starred in Spain’s sixth season of Celebrity Masterchef, takes her own life at the age of 66 on Monday, December 13.

A police spokesman told AFP: “She committed suicide at her home,” although no further details were given. Her body was discovered in her house in the Spanish capital, according to sources from the investigation.

Forqué, who starred in Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodovar’s dark comedy “Kika”, was a popular actress in the 1980s and 1990s, working in both TV and film as well as on-stage. She won the best actress prize in 1994 at the Goya Awards, Spain’s top film honours, for her role in “Kika” – where she played a young make-up artist who begins a relationship with the stepson of a philandering American writer.

After competing in this year’s Celebrity Masterchef, the actress said the show had left her feeling “defeated and tired.” She left the show early citing health problems after she had acknowledged suffering from depression on several occasions.

After exiting the show in the semi-finals, Forqué revealed: “The truth is, I’m not feeling well. I need to rest. In the last team cooking competition, I was exhausted. I’m not one to throw in the towel, Pepe Chef, but this time I have to be humble and say ‘I can’t take it anymore’, I’m hanging up my apron for a while.”

The talented actress won four Goyas in total, two Sant Jordi awards, three Fotogramas de Plata and won awards at the Valladolid and Malaga festivals, among others.

Hollywood star Antonio Banderas paid tribute to the actress: “Goodbye to Verónica Forqué. I worked with her years ago and my memory is that of a sweet, spiritual woman and a good companion.”

Adiós a Verónica Forqué. Trabajé hace años con ella y mi recuerdo es el de una mujer dulce, espiritual y buena compañera.

D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/x3KYqYDJii — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) December 13, 2021

