People smuggler flees police checkpoint causing seven deaths in southern Hungary.

Shockingly seven migrants were killed and four others were injured when a people smuggler attempted to flee a police checkpoint in southern Hungary. The alleged human trafficker had been driving a vehicle and sped away from police causing an accident.

The tragic accident occurred at around midnight on Monday, December 13, according to the Hungarian police. The incident took place in the centre of the Magyar town of Mórahalom, close to the border with Serbia.

So far no details on the nationality of the people involved in the accident have been released by the Central European authorities. The authorities have though suggested that the people had entered the country legally. An investigation into the incident has been opened. Details on the injured people and their condition have not been released yet.

Initial reports suggest that the driver of the vehicle hit the accelerator after realising that the police were getting ready to check out the vehicle at a police checkpoint. The driver attempted to flee but crashed into a wall.

The driver was also injured in the incident and has been arrested for human trafficking. If found guilty of causing the fatal accident under Hungarian law the driver could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

