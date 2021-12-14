Massive 7.6 earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia



A massive earthquake registering 7.6 magnitude on the Richter scale has hit near Flores Island, off the coast of Indonesia this morning, Tuesday, December 14. As a result, the neighbouring islands have been issued with a tsunami warning.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre has said that the epicentre of the tremor occurred at a depth of 10km, 71 miles north of the largest city on the northeastern coast of Flores Island, Maumere.

Waves could possibly strike any coast within 1,000kms of the epicentre said the US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

Social media is filling up with video clips of the incident, with footage showing terrified people running for their lives. Another clip shows petrified parents and families clinging on to young children as they run down the street, with the street packed full of bikes and cars all escaping.

Severe structural damage inside a building is shown in one video posted online, with pieces of wooden roof supports and parts of the ceiling strewn across the floor. Images have also been uploaded with fallen furniture seen covering indoor areas, while another one shows a house totally destroyed, with its walls crumbled into a pile of debris on the street, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

This is a breaking story and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available. Thank you.

