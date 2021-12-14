Man arrested after security breach at Houses of Parliament.

A MAN has been arrested after a security breach at the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, December 14.

The man was been arrested after ‘trying to drive through the main gate’ at the Houses of Parliament, according to early reports from The Sun.

Dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey top, the man was seen attempting to drive into the building via the main gate in a blue Jaguar before being surrounded by Metropolitan Police.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told The Sun: “At around midday on Tuesday, 14 December, a vehicle attempted to enter Carriage Gates, Palace of Westminster.

“A male inside the vehicle was detained before being sectioned under the Mental Health Act.”

There was no damage to property and no injuries were sustained.

This is not being treated as a terrorist incident, according to The Sun.

