Mallorca goes up to Covid level 2

The Balearic Ministry for Health, on Monday, December 13, announced that its level of health risk will increase from Level 1 to Level 2. Patricia Gomez, the Minister for Health, pointed out that between December 1 and 10 there has been a significant increase in infections in the Balearics, especially in Mallorca and Menorca.

This increase in cases has occurred despite the fact that the health situation had been controlled in Mallorca. As a result, the Government has agreed to reinforce the strategy to make certain spaces safer where there is a greater risk of contagion.

Covid passports had, until now, been required only when entering restaurants and nightclubs, but now this requirement will be extended further. On the islands that are at level 1, or higher, the digital Covid certificate will be requested in bars and cafes with a capacity greater than 50 people.

This is in addition to those establishments that already had to request it, these are: Discos, party rooms, dance halls, cocktail bars, concert cafes, and pubs.

Specifically, it applies to catering establishments that qualify in accordance with the provisions of articles 53, 54, and 55 of Law 8/2012, of July 19, on tourism in the Balearic Islands, (bars, cafes, and restaurants), with an interior space of more than 50 people.

If these establishments also have spaces that qualify as covered terraces in accordance with the provisions of the first point C of this agreement, the interior of the establishment and the covered terrace will be considered independent premises for the purposes of calculating their respective capacity.

What this section provides is also applicable in spaces with catering services located in tourist accommodation, sports facilities, recreational centers for the elderly, and gambling and betting venues. Also, establishments, or places where celebrations are held with the participation of more than 50 people, and where catering or dance activities are provided.

Other spaces included are party rooms, dance halls, discotheques, or restaurants, with an interior capacity of more than 50 people, who, in the development of their activity, will be subject to the conditions established in the second point of this agreement.

In addition, on islands that are at level 2 or higher, the Covid certificate will also have to be requested at: shelters, hostels, lodges, and other tourist establishments, regardless of their denomination, with rooms for shared use.

Levels will be reviewed periodically by the Government, although the agreement on the use of the Covid certificate will be in force until January 24. These latest passport measures will have to be authorised by the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands before entering into force, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.

