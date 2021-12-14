How to avoid DGT fines by using correct lighting in winter time

Chris King
How to avoid DGT fines by using correct lighting in winter time. image: guardia civil

The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) is very active right now ensuring drivers follow the rules of the road in Spain. There are specific rules and regulations that we are all very aware of while driving, but sometimes there is one that surprises us, and the result is a fine.

With the current weather patterns during winter, traffic police are controlling how drivers circulate within the law, and are clamping down heavily on road safety. There are a number of rules relating to the use of correct lighting while behind the wheel of a vehicle. Most drivers will probably be aware of them, but I thought I would share them with you anyway.

• While driving at night on urban roads, or out of town, if you do not have the low beam or dipped headlights on, you can receive a fine of €200.

• If you drive at any time of day, through a tunnel or underpass, a reversible lane, or in adverse weather conditions, without low beams or dipped beams, you can receive a penalty of €200.

• If you activate the high beams and dazzle the rest of the road users who circulate in the opposite direction, you can receive a fine of €200.

• If your car’s rear license plate light does not work, you can be fined €200.


Courtesy of neomotor.sport.es.

Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

