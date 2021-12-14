How to avoid DGT fines by using correct lighting in winter time



The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) is very active right now ensuring drivers follow the rules of the road in Spain. There are specific rules and regulations that we are all very aware of while driving, but sometimes there is one that surprises us, and the result is a fine.

With the current weather patterns during winter, traffic police are controlling how drivers circulate within the law, and are clamping down heavily on road safety. There are a number of rules relating to the use of correct lighting while behind the wheel of a vehicle. Most drivers will probably be aware of them, but I thought I would share them with you anyway.

• While driving at night on urban roads, or out of town, if you do not have the low beam or dipped headlights on, you can receive a fine of €200.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



• If you drive at any time of day, through a tunnel or underpass, a reversible lane, or in adverse weather conditions, without low beams or dipped beams, you can receive a penalty of €200.

• If you activate the high beams and dazzle the rest of the road users who circulate in the opposite direction, you can receive a fine of €200.

• If your car’s rear license plate light does not work, you can be fined €200.

Courtesy of neomotor.sport.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.