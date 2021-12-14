Earthquake hits Spain’s Granada. The epicentre of the quake was recorded in Alhama de Granada.

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), Granada’s Alhama de Granada was hit with an earthquake early on Tuesday morning, December 14. The quake registered in at a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale. According to reports, no one was injured by the quake and no material damage was reported.

The National Geographic Institute told Efe that the quake hit at just after 5:30am on Tuesday morning. The impact of the earthquake was reduced as it hit at a depth of 53 kilometres.

According to the emergency services, no emergency calls were received regarding the quake. So far no damage to property has been reported and no one has been injured.

