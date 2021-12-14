Covid-19: Government vaccine booking crashes as demand for jabs increases.

The booster program is being accelerated due to the spread of the Omnicom variant in the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already confirmed the first death from the variant.

People have been rushing to get their coronavirus jabs. This left the NHS website overwhelmed and it eventually crashed.

Essex’s director of public health Dr Mike Gogarty commented: “Please be aware that the booster booking service is currently facing extremely high demand and is now operating a queueing system. If you’re unable to book now, please try again later today or tomorrow.”

Boris has called on everyone to get their jabs as soon as possible. Southend councillor Anne Jones commented on everyone trying to book their booster vaccine at the same time. She said: “To announce at eight o’clock that from tomorrow everybody should be getting boosters put everyone in a difficult spot,”

“That is a lot to expect overnight, so of course there have been queues as a result, with pharmacies also inundated for tests.”

Johnson has confirmed that the new omicron strain is doubling the number of cases every 2 to 3 days. At the moment it is not clear whether the new variant is less severe than other variants. Johnson expects the UK to face a “tidal wave” of omicron cases soon.

Southend’s director of public health Krishna Ramkhelawon commented on the spread of the omicron variant in the area. He explained: “All appropriate actions have already been taken and there is no need for further action by the general public other than to follow the new national measures and take responsibility for wearing face coverings, hand washing, sanitising and ventilating if meeting indoors,”

He went on to add: “I also encourage all those eligible to get their booster jab and test regularly.”

