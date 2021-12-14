Coronavirus numbers for Andalucia on Monday, December 13



According to the data provided by Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families, in statements to the media, on Monday, December 13, Andalucia had registered a total of 3,110 coronavirus positives in 48 hours.

This is the highest figure since August 17, when the figure stood at 3,303. There has also been one death, registered in the province of Malaga, which is three less than was registered last Saturday 11.

The incidence for the last 14 days is 174.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 25.7 points in 48 hours. This is 38.2 points more than one week ago.

The accumulated incidence in the last 14 days stands on average in the region at 174.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Huelva province leads with 248.3 points, followed by Malaga with 211.8. Cordoba has 179; Sevilla with 172.7; Jaen with 161.4; Cadiz with 157.7; Granada with 131.9, and Almeria with 127.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Mr Aguirre has ensured that this “significant rise” in the accumulated incidence is a consequence “of the weekend”. It is also because of “a deficit that occurred on Friday 10, because not all incidents were accounted for”, he added.

The minister also highlighted that Andalucia’s 174 points is roughly half of the national average of 323 points. He also pointed out that the highest incidence is found in the group of children between five and eleven years old, which shows a figure above 250 points.

Monday’s 3,110 positives are registered after Saturday 11 showed 716 infections, with 2,133 on Friday, 434 on Thursday, 1,374 on Wednesday, 881 on Tuesday, and 1,638 on Monday.

Specifically, Sevilla is the province with the most infections, with 763 cases, followed by Malaga with 638, Cadiz with 389, Granada with 374, Huelva with 262, Almeria with 233, Jaen with 228, and Cordoba with 223, as reported by 101tv.es.

