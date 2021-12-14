Conservative MPs rebel against Boris’ Covid passport plan

By
Chris King
-
0
Conservative MPs rebel against Boris' Covid passport plan
Conservative MPs rebel against Boris' Covid passport plan

Conservative MPs rebel against Boris’ Covid passport plan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a huge rebellion among Conservative MPs today, Tuesday, December 14. A series of votes were being held in the Houses of Parliament in relation to the new Covid strategy from No10 Downing Street.

When it came to the vote on the mandatory requirement of Covid passports in England, a total of 126 MPs voted against the measure. Of the 126, it is believed that 98 were Tories. Their votes made no difference to the end result, with the proposal gaining a majority of 243.

Today’s large number of MPs voting against their own party’s policies under Boris Johnson is the biggest since December 2020. On that day, 55 Tory MPs voted against raising the Covid tier restrictions in England.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Other issues being voted on included the facemask mandate, which passed easily. There was no need for a vote on new self-isolation measures, which were approved. The vote for mandatory NHS staff vaccinations however again threw up 61 Tory MPs who again voted against this.

Regardless of their 61 votes against, it was approved, given the strong Labour backing for the measures, it was something that was never in doubt.

Charles Walker, the vice-chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs, reflected the unease within the party when interviewed by BBC News. “This was just a bridge too far. I think they were putting a marker down. It was a cry of pain from the Conservative Party”, he told them.


Adding, “He (Boris Johnson), is in a very, very, very difficult position. There has been a strong view within the Conservative Party that vaccine passports do not work, and it is not something many colleagues wanted to see introduced. This is a very, very specific line being drawn in the sand now, and I think the prime minister and his team need to listen”.

Treasurer of the 1922, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, said that if Mr Johnson did not change his approach, then a challenge for the leadership next year had “got to be on the cards”, as reported by huffingtonpost.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here