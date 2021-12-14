Brits set to face £10,000 fines under strict new Covid laws

Brits are set to face £10,000 fines under strict new Covid laws if they fake test results or covid passes.

The government in the UK is fighting to keep the omicron variant at bay. The number of cases is growing rapidly and one person has already died in the UK from this variant. New rules are set to come into place which makes it an offence to fiddle a Covid pass or a COVID test.

It is expected that the fines for faking a Covid vaccine pass or presenting a dodgy test result could hit £10,000.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to reports of fines will start at £1,000 and grow rapidly to £10,000 for repeat offences.

Fixed penalty notices will soon be issued for breaches of the Health Protection ( Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Entry to Venues and Events) (England) Regulations 2021. Fines will be given for providing “false evidence of Covid status to another person.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson commented on the omicron variant. He said: “Sadly yes Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.

“So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.