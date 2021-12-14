Brexit is ‘destroying’ British agriculture, warns senior Tory MP.

Neil Parish has said that British agriculture is being destroyed by Brexit. He has hit out at the government for failing to act.

Since Brexit, the number of vegetables being planted has dropped by 25 per cent. Poultry production has also been hit hard in the UK and production has dropped by more than 12 per cent.

Parish hit out at immigration minister Neil Foster saying that he had ignored recommendations to make it easier for essential EU workers to enter the UK. He claimed that this had led to a shortage of workers from the EU.

Mr Parish said: “We are seeing our industry slowly being destroyed.” He asked the minister why farm workers had not been added to the shortage list, as was advised by the migration advisory committee.

Parish went on to comment: “I thought Brexit was about encouraging production in this country, not discouraging it. This is down to labour shortages.”

Foster claims that employers have not made the best of the visa scheme aimed at bringing in EU workers.

The chief executive of theNational Pig Association Dr Zoe Davies commented on worker shortages in the pig industry. Dr Davies stated: “The UK pig sector is still in meltdown as worker shortages continue to impact our ability to process the number of pigs we already have on farms.”

