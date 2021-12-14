Breaking: Two bomb explosions kill two police officers in Colombia.

BREAKING NEWS – Two huge bomb explosions kill two police officers at the Camilo Daza airport in Cúcuta, Colombia. Early reports suggest that one of the explosions may have been the result of a suicide bomber targeting the mayor.

The first explosion, which happened at around 5 am local time, occurred near the landing platform and fuel storage tanks at the airport, and is said to be the result of the suicide bomber.

According to a local news broadcaster, a man with explosives was spotted earlier near the takeoff strip.

The second, which resulted in the death of two policemen, who were part of around 35 Army and Police officers deployed to the scene, was the result of a bomb detonated from a bag at around 6.50 am.

Apparently, the mayor of Cúcuta, Jairo Tomás Yáñez, was boarding a flight at the airport at the time of the events.

Air operations have been suspended, as reported by Civil Aeronautics; “while the corresponding authorities determine what happened.”

#InformaciónImportante sobre operaciones aéreas en el Aeropuerto Camilo Daza de Cucuta. pic.twitter.com/xrkVz8sPCC — Aeronáutica Civil de Colombia (@AeroCivilCol) December 14, 2021



This is a developing news story, please come back or refresh this page to read updated information.

