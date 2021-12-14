Breaking: Hundreds evacuated after bomb is found in Nuremberg, Germany.

HUNDREDS of residents have been evacuated in Nuremberg, Germany after a Second World War bomb was found on Tuesday, December 14.

The bomb was discovered during construction works near the marshalling yard on Brunecker Strasse.

The device is reportedly an American aircraft bomb weighing 120 kilograms. Officials from the city of Nuremberg said that the bomb has two detonators and still needs to be defused.

Around 300 residents have been affected by the shocking discovery as an around of over 300 metres is currently being evacuated around the site.

“We will try to defuse the bomb this afternoon,” said city spokesman Andreas Franke. Reports suggest that defusing will begin around 6 pm local time.

A protective wall is currently being built – in the event of a detonation – which will reduce the pressure wave and prevent serious damage to surrounding buildings.

According to German media reports, to do this, containers filled with water bags are pushed around the site and a fire brigade crane will be used to lift heavy loads.

This is the second World War bomb found in Germany this month.

On December 1, a huge bomb explosion injured multiple people near a busy train station in the German city of Munich. The explosion occurred during construction work near the Donnersbergerbruecke station.

