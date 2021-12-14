Breaking: Huge evacuation in Leicester Square.

BREAKING NEWS – Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Leicester Square in huge evacuation efforts due to a suspected ruptured gas main.

Around 200 people – including hotel guests, shoppers and office staff – were forced by police to abandon the area as a 50-yard cordon was put up in the central London square.

A tweet from Westminister police confirmed the evacuation, writing: “Cordons are in place at Leicester Square due to a suspected gas leak.

“Emergency services are in attendance and managing the incident. A number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution, and the square is currently closed to pedestrians.

“Please avoid the area.”

Cordons are in place at Leicester Square due to a suspected gas leak. Emergency services are in attendance and managing the incident. A number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution, and the square is currently closed to pedestrians. Please avoid the area. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) December 14, 2021

Gas engineers are apparently on the scene trying to repair the leak, according to the London Fire Brigade.

A spokesman for the brigade said: “Crews were called at 7.01 am to reports of a gas leak in Leicester Square.

“Around 200 people have been evacuated from nearby properties and a 50-metre cordon remains in place.

“Engineers from Cadent gas are working to repair the gas leak.”

One Twitter user also confirmed the evacuation, in stylish fashion, noted: “evacuated hotel in my pyjamas bottoms & phantom killers merch. now gotta walk around London absolutely killing the fashion game”

evacuated hotel in my pyjamas bottoms & phantom killers merch. now gotta walk around London absolutely killing the fashion game 💅 pic.twitter.com/7dQP7QF9Rw — Sqaishey (@Sqaishey) December 14, 2021

Clive Robinson, London Fire Brigade’s station commander, said: “A gas main has ruptured and around 200 people have been evacuated from surrounding buildings and a hotel.

“Crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the morning.”

