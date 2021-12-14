Breaking: England changes ‘red list’ travel restrictions.
BREAKING NEWS: England changes ‘red list’ travel restrictions with 11 countries set to be removed from 4 am tomorrow (December 15), according to Whitehall officials.
In an announcement made following today’s Covid-O meeting, Ministers have accepted that the spread of the Omicron variant means restrictions are “pointless”.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, December 14, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the variant had spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.
“Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad,” he told parliament.
“Whilst we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4 am tomorrow morning.”
Following the announcement, the transport secretary Grant Shapps said all current testing measures remain in place and will be reviewed in the first week of January.
“As always, we keep all our travel measures under review and we may impose new restrictions should there be a need to do so to protect public health,” he added.
📢TRAVEL UPDATE
From 4am on Weds 15 Dec, ALL 11 countries will be removed from England's travel red 🔴 list #Internationaltravel (1/3)
— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 14, 2021
The changes mean arrivals from those countries will no longer have to go into a government-approved quarantine hotel for two weeks at the cost of £2,285 (€2,676).
Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are on the list.
