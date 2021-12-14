Breaking: England changes ‘red list’ travel restrictions.

“Whilst we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4 am tomorrow morning.”

Following the announcement, the transport secretary Grant Shapps said all current testing measures remain in place and will be reviewed in the first week of January.

“As always, we keep all our travel measures under review and we may impose new restrictions should there be a need to do so to protect public health,” he added.

📢TRAVEL UPDATE

From 4am on Weds 15 Dec, ALL 11 countries will be removed from England's travel red 🔴 list #Internationaltravel (1/3) — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 14, 2021

The changes mean arrivals from those countries will no longer have to go into a government-approved quarantine hotel for two weeks at the cost of £2,285 (€2,676).

Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are on the list.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.