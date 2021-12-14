Anne Sacoolas to appear in British court over Harry Dunn death

Anne Sacoolas to appear in a British court over Harry Dunn death



It was announced by the Crown Prosecution Service today, Monday, December 13, that Anna Sacoolas will appear on January 18 in Westminster Magistrates’ Court. The wife of a US diplomat, 44-year-old Sacoolas will face charges over the death on August 27, 2109, of British teenager Harry Dunn.

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving back in December 2019, and will now finally appear in a British court.

Harry Dunn, aged 19, was killed in a head-on collision near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, which is home to the 422nd US Air Base Group. Sacoolas is believed to have been driving her SUV on the wrong side of the road after leaving the airbase, resulting in the accident that killed the teenage boy.

After the incident, the US government asserted diplomatic immunity for Sacoolas, and she was allowed the leave the country. She was later confirmed as being the driver of the SUV by the US government. Northamptonshire police also said that her car had been driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash.

A row between the US and UK authorities has ensued, as the family of Harry Dunn urged the British government to get their son’s murderer to face a court of law. Despite constant appeals by both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Washington officials had been refusing to extradite Sacoolas.

Sacoolas is married to Jonathan Sacoolas, an American diplomat who was stationed at the US military intelligence establishment at the time, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

