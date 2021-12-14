63-year-old found raped and beaten outside church dies following attack

A 63-year-old woman found raped and beaten outside a church in the USA dies following the attack.

63-year-old Shirley Bryant was allegedly raped before she was found beaten outside of a church in Detroit last month. Shirley’s family has spoken out and told Fox 2 Detroit that she died three weeks after the vicious attack. Tragically Shirley died on December 6.

According to the police, Shirley was found naked outside of the church on November 14.

Speaking to Fox 2 Shirley’s son Diwann Bryant said: “These monsters just took my mom away from me… for no reason,”

“I know you’ve got a mother. I know you’ve got sisters and brothers. And you hit my mama like that? It’s terrible.”

According to Detroit Police Chief James White: “This is a crime that really shocked the city.” Police believe that the attack was not random and that Shirley was targeted. They also believe that Shirley knew her attackers.

So far police have filed charges against 44-year-old Elvin Shepard. A second suspect has been identified and was already in custody when police realised there was a connection to the shocking attack.

White commented: “We have evidence that points directly to him being at the scene of this crime when it occurred.”

