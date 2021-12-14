2021 Holiday Gift Guide: High-End Collections at Secret Sales

Gifts|Designer Brands

Tis the season to shop, and there’s no better way to celebrate the season and buy high-end designer fashion in the big designer sale, now is your chance with Secret Sales’ designer event.

You can score amazing deals on pre-owned bags from designers like Armani, Bottega Veneta, Celine, Cartier and more. Not only do you get to shop at up to 70 per cent off retail prices, but you also get the chance to find your dream bag while doing good for someone else—all while saving on some of your holiday shopping.

This is a fantastic opportunity that holiday shoppers shouldn’t miss. Shop secret sales and get your designer gear for less. Here’s a sneak peek into which designers feature in the event. We will also give you a little background into who is who in the designer world – starting with Dolce & Gabbana…

Favourite designers – Dolce & Gabbana

One of our favourite designers is Dolce & Gabbana. They are an Italian luxury fashion house formed in 1985 by two designers of the same name.

Dolce & Gabbana’s collections are full of high-end fashion goods like shirts, shoes and handbag collections, as well as statement sunglasses (a must in every woman’s wardrobe). Sunglasses make a great gift.

Armani

Giorgio Armani is one of the most sought after designers around. The Italian/American, who has been in the fashion business since the age of 14 (when he was a model), burst into fame with his revolutionary designs that redefined menswear for almost 30 years—revamping it with lightweight fabrics, neutral colours and 1970s minimalism.

Armani revolutionised the fashion world when he dressed supermodel Naomi Campbell in a transparent white dress at his Milan show in 1988. He changed menswear forever with his signature style, which involved dressing celebrities like George Clooney, Robert de Niro and Hugh Grant.

Buy the man in your life an Armani eagle signature hat and matching t-shirt.

Aquascutum

Aquascutum Limited is a British fashion house founded in 1851. It specialises in outerwear and sportswear for men and women—various items from coats, suits, sweatshirts, sweatpants, tops and T-shirts to accessories like hats, raincoats and gloves.

Barbour

The Barbour is a British fashion brand that specialises in coats, jackets and accessories with its headquarters at South Shields in Northeast England. It is the biggest selling brand of waxed cotton jackets globally with its unmistakable tartan lining. This iconic image has made it one of the most recognisable fashion brands in the world.

People like Kate Middleton favour Barbour jackets for durability and protection from foul weather (Kate was spotted wearing a Barbour jacket to meet Harry at the Paralympic Games). Queen Elizabeth II also wore this brand while out walking to celebrate her 60th year on the throne.

Barbour is a brand that offers timeless, classic and practical styles for men and women, and a Barbour jacket will make a wonderful gift.

Diane Von Furstenberg

One of the most influential fashion designers, Diane von Furstenberg, revolutionised the fashion world with her signature wrap dress.

She has designed clothing for Madonna, Eva Longoria, and Angela Merkel and dressed Cindy Crawford and Oprah Winfrey for their red carpet appearances.

Von Furstenberg was the first woman to receive the lifetime achievement award from the Council of Fashion Designers in America in 2009. She is also a best-selling author—her book, The Woman I Wanted to Be, reached number 12 on The NY Times Best Sellers list a few years ago.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta is a luxury fashion brand started by Mario Boselli in 1966. It has been home to some of the most talented designers globally, including Tom Ford, Tomas Maier and Giancarlo Giametti from 1990 until 2003 when Prada Group bought it.

Bottega Veneta has collaborated with many stars like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Gwyneth Paltrow for their campaigns.

Burberry

Thomas Burberry introduced the brand in 1856; the British label became famous for its iconic trench coat with its distinctive branded lining. It has become a timeless classic around the world.

Cartier

This French jewellery house has been making beautiful watches since 1847, with its distinctive logo being used in print adverts to represent its reputation as a luxury watch brand.

Its most famous collections include the Love collection and its Art Deco pieces, which are still produced today and make an exceptional gift.

Chloé

Chloé was founded in 1952 and has become one of the most influential fashion brands. It was initially named Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel after Coco Chanel but was changed before its first collection because Coco Chanel felt it might be confused with her brand.

The main focus for Chloé is on high quality, feminine clothes that women of all ages can wear.

The company currently has over 150 stores worldwide and is still popular today, with stars like Beyoncé wearing their dresses on stage. Chloé also sells fragrances for men and women and shoes, bags, watches, and they are available to buy at a discount at Secret Sales.

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein was founded in 1968 by American designer Calvin Klein. He started designing menswear but soon started designing womenswear as well. He is most famous for his minimalist fashion collections, all about clean lines, simple shapes and perfect tailoring.

Celine

Founded by Céline Vipiana in 1945, this French fashion house has branched out to create accessories like bags and sunglasses and clothing.

Its most famous bag is the Luggage Tote, which is seen in every single celebrity photo taken. Other popular items include leather jackets and simple black dresses that fashionable people can wear for everyday and special occasions.

Fendi and finally Jimmy Choo

Edoardo and Adele Fendi in 1927 founded Fendi. It started as a fur shop but later branched out to create unisex handbags, clothing and accessories under the direction of Karl Lagerfeld. A Fendi handbag would make a welcome gift.

Jimmy Choo is a shoe designer that has become very popular with high-profile celebrities.

They started as a small shoe company in London and have expanded worldwide with over 400 stores.

Some of their most famous shoes include Amelia pumps and Carrie sandals, which shoe addicts can buy in leather and suede. Their handbags are also available for men and women, come in different colours and styles, and work for every occasion.

Pre-owned designer section

Secret sales offer pre-owned designer clothes, bags and jewellery for men and women. They are encouraging consumers to give a second life to quality items.