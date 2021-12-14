If you’re looking for the best Bitcoin casinos around, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve outlined them below for you.

Online casino sites have finally embraced the crypto future, and every day, more and more of them are taking this quantum leap forward. However, that begs the question: Which online casino sites that accept crypto cash are the best?

In case you’re in a rush and just want to get on with playing at these cryptocurrency-friendly casinos, you should head on to our overall winner – BitStarz.

It’s the best Bitcoin casino this year, but we’ve also ranked the top 10 Bitcoin casino sites online, and you might want to try them all out before you settle for one.

So, if you’re curious to learn what the top cryptocurrency casinos are, here’s how we ranked them.

Our Score Sheet for Ranking the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Customer care: Living in the modern age means we can expect some of the fastest and best customer care representatives around. To rank a Bitcoin casino high, they have to offer players excellent customer service. Customer service will ensure that players have all of their concerns and issues addressed in no time.

Variety of games on offer: We’re all different. Some of us love slots, while others want to pit their skill against others in online video poker games. The more variety of games a casino offers, the higher we ranked it in our list of the best Bitcoin casinos.

Types of bonuses: Having several exciting bonuses available at a casino means that the casino cares about its players. Players want to be provided with endless fun and entertainment. If a casino offered generous, varied bonuses, it scored higher.

User experience: While excellent customer care can only go so far as to introduce players to a new casino site and help them with any potential issues, an excellent user interface should do the majority of the work. The easier it was to start playing with Bitcoin at a casino, the higher we ranked that particular casino.

The Ultimate List of the Top 10 Best Bitcoin Casino Sites

1. BitStarz – Best Bitcoin Casino Overall 1,000+ games available and new ones constantly added, including a special BTC category

100% bonus on your first deposit, up to 1 BTC, along with 180 free spins

No BTC transaction fees BitStarz has it all: It welcomes new players with a fantastic Bitcoin welcome bonus and an easy-to-follow signup process. All of this ensures that players can get straight to exploring and playing their favorite games. Finding your new favorite online gambling game at BitStarz won’t be a challenge. The clean and modern interface is easy to use. The only tricky part might be choosing a game to play, with BitStarz’s library of over 1,000 titles that they regularly update. If you get stuck, customer care is only a couple of clicks away. When we tested them out, they were swift and responsive. Our editorial team thinks that BitStarz’s live chat is a fine example that other casinos should strive to follow. It’s easy to see why this casino got the crown in our review of the best cryptocurrency casinos. Game variety, genuine customer care, and enough bonuses to entertain us for weeks all contributed to this decision. 2. 7BitCasino – Best Deposit Match Bonus Welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC match on the first four deposits

Cashout in 10 minutes

Massive BTC jackpot up for grabs 7BitCasino scored just a tiny bit lower than our overall winner, BitStarz. This fun-filled casino comes with a classy retro-gaming design. It’ll transport players back to the era of 8-bit games and endless hours of fun. 7BitCasino offers players a variety of games, such as Bitcoin slots, table games, poker, blackjack, and roulette. It’s also easy to browse and will get players matched with their favorite type of game in no time. It’s not all about the excellent variety of games and unique, stylish design, though. 7BitCasino also has several great bonuses on offer. For instance, the generous deposit match bonus on the first four deposits allows you to get up to 5 BTC. All in all, 7 BitCasino does offer a welcoming gaming experience. Unfortunately, their customer support that should be available 24/7 is a bit challenging to get a hold of. That being said, we did find that they provide a pretty exhaustive FAQ section. We would’ve ranked 7BitCasino higher if it was easier to get a hold of customer care. Despite this minor inconvenience, it’s still one of our top-rated BTC casinos. 3. mBitCasino – Largest Collection of Games

Fantastic variety of games (2,000+)

110% first deposit match up to 1 BTC + 300 free spins

100% second deposit match up to 2.5 BTC

Minimum deposit of 0.0002 BTC mBitCasino may look modest when you visit it for the first time, but this casino is jam-packed with the most extensive collection of BTC games on our list of best Bitcoin casinos. They offer everything, from live dealer games to blackjack and the latest slot games. Customer service was quick on the trigger and can easily be contacted using the right-aligned menu. We were pleased with their responsiveness. Sadly, this casino’s design isn’t as clean and straightforward as we would’ve liked it to be. The font is small, and so are the thumbnails of the games. It’s still pretty impressive if you consider that they’ve got a tricky task of trying to show all the various online BTC games they have, though. As for the bonuses and promotions, there’s a solid variety. Savvy players can find these bonuses under the promotions tab. We would like to single out the two deposit match bonuses that can earn you up to 3.5 BTC in total. There’s also a tremendous weekly bonus that’s not to be missed. 4. Cloudbet – Best-Looking Cryptocurrency Casino User-friendly and easy to navigate

100% deposit match up to 5 BTC

Some of the latest BTC games are available Right off the bat: Cloudbet looks gorgeous, and its layout is intuitive. This well-designed online casino site has only one goal, and it’s to keep players entertained for hours. Does it succeed? Pretty much yes. There’s an extensive library of exciting games, including BTC slots, live dealer blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Crypto traders should keep an eye out on Cloudbet’s new Proven Fair section that has a unique selection of some of the latest BTC games available. If you run into any problems, simply contact customer care, and they’ll sort it out in minutes. While testing their customer care, it did take a couple of minutes to get in touch with a representative, but it was well worth it, as they were professional. Unfortunately, Cloudbet has a pretty average range of bonuses and promotions/ We were expecting a lot more from such a well-designed website. 5. Red Dog – Best Mobile Bitcoin Casino $20 BTC deposit to qualify for the welcome bonus

Bitcoin deposits take no longer than 15 minutes

Great promotions for Bitcoin users If you are one of the thousands of players that love to whip out your mobile device wherever you are and try your luck at an online gambling game, then Red Dog casino is for you. It has a flawless mobile-friendly design, meaning you can play on any iOS or Android device. There are plenty of games to enjoy at Red Dog. Perhaps not as much as we’ve seen in our top-rated BTC casinos, but still more than enough to keep you entertained for weeks. Red Dog does mention on their site that they are constantly looking for new games to add to the collection. There are also several bonuses available to players. While most of these bonuses are somewhat limited, and nothing truly stands out, we’re sure they’ll help to add a touch of excitement to gaming at this BTC casino. We want to make a special mention of Red Dog’s friendly customer care representatives that chatted with us during our review. They were professional, fast, and friendly. This means players will be well-looked-after when playing at this casino. 6. Super Slots – Best Casino for Slots

250+ slot games to play

Generous crypto deposit bonus

Zero fees for Bitcoin users

Super Slots is a young casino, as they opened their virtual doors in 2020. However, this young BTC casino appeared on our radar with a bang, receiving the title of the best casino for slots.

Any crypto lover will be satisfied with bonuses and promotions at Super Slots. There’s a 400% crypto bonus up to $4,000 on your first deposit, and a limited-time Bitcoin boost. There are also 11 other bonuses to keep an eye on.

As the name suggests, Super Slots specialize in slots, and they have more than 250 slot games to choose from. Some of those games come from industry giants, such as Playtech and Betsoft. At the same time, other slot games are exclusives that slot fans would struggle to find elsewhere.

It’s also easy to get in touch with customer care, as it’s available 24/7. Unfortunately, you can only contact them via the live chat service or email. However, this should be more than enough for most players.

7. Wild Casino – Greatest Variety of Cryptocurrencies Accepted

5% Bitcoin boost bonus

Regular promotions and bonuses

Up to $9,000 on the first five Bitcoin deposits

Let’s start with the bad news. Wild Casino has customer care, but they’re difficult to reach, and even when you locate the right button (“Contact Us” in the footer), it takes some time for them to start chatting with you.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, Wild Casino is one of the casinos that accept the greatest variety of cryptocurrencies. Their range of accepted cryptocurrencies includes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Another plus is that they offer 350+ different games to play. You’ll find all the casino standards, except bingo. To up the ante, there are several fantastic promotions and bonuses for players, such as the crypto $9,000 bonus on the first five deposits.

8. Cafe Casino – Fastest Payouts

Receive your winnings at record speed with Bitcoin

350% match up to $2,500 on Bitcoin deposits

No deposit fees for Bitcoin & withdrawal within 15 minutes

Our next casino is well-known for its lightning-fast payouts. Cafe Casino offers fast payouts, but they’ve got a minimal selection of withdrawal and deposit methods. The main ones are Bitcoin and cash.

However, this quaint casino has an exciting range of games that they mix with an assortment of fun bonuses and promotions. They strike a pretty outstanding balance here and score high for the variety of games and bonuses.

Even customer care was fast and pleasant to interact with. While this casino is not as big as other BTC casinos on our list, it offers a more personal experience for players. The easy-to-use interface also improves the player’s experience.

9. Las Atlantis – Best Variety of Bonuses

Zero fee payouts

$20 minimum deposit for Bitcoin

Games provided by RTG

We end our fun-filled BTC casinos list with another new casino. Las Atlantis is a unique ocean-themed casino, and it only boasts about 200 games. However, it’s one of the rare sites that don’t have payout fees.

Not only does this mean that you can keep more of your winnings, but we also found that payouts are quick and effortless. Some payouts are as fast as 24 hours.

There are several excellent bonuses available, with pretty low wagering requirements. The interface is modern and clean. All of this makes the Las Atlantis online casino a favorite among players.

Unfortunately, deposit and payment methods are somewhat limited, although Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum are supported, so this shouldn’t be a problem for crypto enthusiasts.

10. Ignition – Best for Poker

Poker and casino welcome bonus up to $3,000 (more rewarding for crypto)

Has anonymous poker tables where user IDs are hidden

Regular poker tournaments

Our last entry, Ignition, is perfect for all poker enthusiasts amongst you.

Right off the bat, you’re greeted with a mixed poker and casino welcome bonus. The best part? It gets even more rewarding if you deposit using crypto – you’ll get up to $3,000 instead of the standard $2,000.

This is not the only crypto-oriented promotion, which made us love Ignition even more. If you’re a crypto user, you will consistently get more at this online casino, no matter whether you are referring a casino buddy to them or looking for a weekly boost.

Bonuses aside, their poker section is the best one we’ve seen. There are different kinds of games, from quick seat poker to mobile-friendly virtual poker games and anonymous tables.

The daily and weekly poker tournaments are another area to mention, as they are designed with both low and high-roller poker players in mind.

Bitcoin Online Casino: FAQs

What Is the Best Bitcoin Online Casino Site?

This year, BitStarz is the overall winner of our best Bitcoin casinos roundup. Players get spoiled with fast payouts, various exciting games, regular bonuses, and a sterling customer service team.

Is It Legal to Play at Online Casinos with Bitcoin?

It’s perfectly legal to play with Bitcoin at online casinos. If you want to use Bitcoin as a banking method, just visit any of the top 10 casinos listed here. They all accept cryptocurrency and will even do payouts in your preferred cryptocurrency.

How Long Will I Have To Wait to Receive My Winnings from a Bitcoin Casino Site?

Every casino has its own withdrawal terms and conditions. Some methods can take anything between three to five business days. We do find, however, that eWallets and cryptocurrencies are the fastest payouts.

Some casinos offer cryptocurrency transactions that are as fast as 24 hours. We recommend that you carefully read the payment terms and conditions before committing to playing at a new casino.

How Do I Win at an Online Bitcoin Casino Site?

There isn’t any step-by-step guide on how to win at online casino games, as they are all ultimately a game of chance. BTC casino games are the same.

We can only provide you with some tips, such as: Always look at the volatility and RTP to see if a game is a high payer or a low payer. Also, if possible, use free spins or bonus money to learn the ins and outs of a new game before using your credits.

What Are the Advantages of Bitcoin Gambling over Regular Gambling?

Bitcoin casinos provide a number of advantages over regular casinos, including the following:

Safe deposit and withdrawal method,

Easy to use,

Fast,

100% anonymity,

No fees,

Complete control over your funds.

When Gaming With Bitcoins, Do I Have to Provide Any Personal Information?

When you gamble at Bitcoin casinos, you don’t have to be concerned about disclosing your private information. Through a single email address, you may transact in Bitcoin currency. Bear in mind that a site will sometimes ask for an ID card to verify your age.

There is a strong likelihood that certain legal laws will be adopted in the near future to govern this sort of transaction and make it acceptable across all areas in the current world, which may mean that transactions will not remain anonymous.

Are There any Bitcoin Casinos That Provide Free Bitcoins?

Yes, many Bitcoin casinos give out free Bitcoins as their bonuses and promotions. These promotions are usually aimed at new players as a part of a deposit match bonus or a reward for a friend referral or playing a new game.

The Best Bitcoin and Crypto Casinos Sites: Main Takeaways

Now that you’ve read about the best Bitcoin casino sites, you have the necessary knowledge to play casino games using crypto.

Before you go, though, we’d like to remind you about this year’s top Bitcoin casino:

BitStarz is an exciting Bitcoin casino that scored the highest for its exciting bonuses and a wide variety of games. Not only did customer care look after us during testing, but it’s also got one of the most modern and best-looking interfaces around.

If you’ve never tried playing with cryptocurrency before, any top-rated casino from our list could be a good starting point. Until the next time!

